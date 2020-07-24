FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has issued a new evacuation alert and cancelled an old alert for the community of Old Fort.

According to the Regional District, this evacuation alert, known as evacuation alert #10, has been issued to maintain the pre-existing evacuation alert on 7711 Old Fort Road issued on June 20, 2020.

The District says the alert has been issued due to there being a surficial movement of material on the slope above this house outside of the original slide area of the landslides in 2018. This is a precautionary measure because it is unknown at this time how or if the older slide will have any affect on this newer movement.

Alert #10 is in addition to Alert #8 which remains in effect as well as Evacuation Order #10.

The good news is Alert #9 which covered the main Old Fort Subdivision has been cancelled.

Further information can be found on the Regional District’s website.