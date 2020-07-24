NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

New evacuation alert issued previous one cancelled for Old Fort

By Scott Brooks
A look at the 2020 Old Fort Landslide - Ministry of Transportation

New evacuation alert issued previous one cancelled for Old Fort

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has issued a new evacuation alert and cancelled an...
FSJ Fire Department respond to Thursday afternoon motor vehicle fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department was called to the scene of a motor...
City of Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19, active cases sits at nine

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - After a day of reporting no new cases of COVID-19, Alberta Health Services reported, on...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has issued a new evacuation alert and cancelled an old alert for the community of Old Fort.

According to the Regional District, this evacuation alert, known as evacuation alert #10, has been issued to maintain the pre-existing evacuation alert on 7711 Old Fort Road issued on June 20, 2020.

The District says the alert has been issued due to there being a surficial movement of material on the slope above this house outside of the original slide area of the landslides in 2018. This is a precautionary measure because it is unknown at this time how or if the older slide will have any affect on this newer movement.

Alert #10 is in addition to Alert #8 which remains in effect as well as Evacuation Order #10.

The good news is Alert #9 which covered the main Old Fort Subdivision has been cancelled.

Further information can be found on the Regional District’s website.

