New grants available for students to continue their education

VICTORIA, B.C. – Applications are now open for the B.C. Access Grant that will help students access post-secondary education this fall.

The Province says the B.C. Access Grant could provide funding for up to 40,000 low and middle-income students to access public post-secondary education.

Students could receive up to $4,000 a year.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Whether you’re a high school grad, a current student or are returning for new skills and training, these new government supports mean the doors are wide open for you to get a post-secondary credential and pursue your dreams,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training.

Mark also announced new investments totalling $2.175 million to support post-secondary students and faculty better. The funding includes $1.5 million to be shared by 20 public post-secondary institutions throughout B.C. It will be used to develop or build upon supports for students with cognitive, mental health or physical disabilities to create the conditions they need to succeed.

For more information on the B.C. Student Access Grant, visit: https://studentaidbc.ca/news/grants-scholarships/new-bc-access-grant