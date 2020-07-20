New online tool helps to speed up temporary layoff application

VICTORIA, B.C. – Employers and workers who may need to extend temporary layoffs due to COVID-19 can now easliy apply for a variance using the new Employment Standards Branch’s new online application.

Back in June, the Provincial Government extended the period for the temporary lay-offs related to COVID-19 from 16 weeks to a maximum of 24 weeks, which expired on August 30th, this was able to give employers and workers some more flexibility.

With the new online application, it will help to simplify and streamline the process for employers and workers to apply jointly for an extension for after August 30th. It eliminates the need for hard-copy documents and signatures but also ensures the integrity of the branch’s decision-making process.

Employers are encouraged to apply as soon as they have received worker support. The application deadline is August 25th, which leaves time for applications to get processed by August 30th.

There are two steps that employers are required to do:

survey their employees to gather support from more than 50% before applying. Workers will also receive information, like what their rights are and support for using the new tool

once the worker support has been documented, employers are to complete the online form and submit that document directly to the Employment Standards Branch

For more information you can visit the B.C. Government website.