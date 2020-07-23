New order will limit guests in rental properties

A new order will limit the number of guests in rental properties within the province, BC health authorities said today.

This order is an attempt to reduce the number of people in gatherings, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Exact numbers are still being worked out, but will depend on the size of the property.

People should also use the maximum number of diners at a single table in restaurants—six—as guidance for other social activities.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Henry also announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the provincial total to 3,392. One of the cases was epi-linked, meaning that public health investigations have shown that cases meet the case definition for COVID-19 but may not have been tested for a number of reasons.

One person living in long-term care in the Vancouver Coastal Health region has died of complications from the virus, for a total of 190 deaths in BC.

There were no new healthcare facility outbreaks, with active outbreaks continuing at one long-term care facility and two acute care facilities. There are continued exposure events across the province, especially in the Okanagan region.

“As we know, this virus can be a stealth virus,” said Henry. “Being around crowds of people—especially people you don’t know—puts you, your family and your friends at risk.”

More than 1,000 people are now self-isolating, many of whom are associated with exposure events in the Okanagan.

“The actions of a few, even if inadvertent, can cause a tremendous impact,” said Henry.

She urged British Columbians to keep groups small and use layers of protection when around people not in their bubble. She also echoed Premier John Horgan’s sentiment that people who see unsafe behaviour from friends should say something.

Advertisement

“I encourage everyone to be the voice of compassion and reason, and to call out your friends if they’re not feeling well and they want to go out with you, or if they’re supposed to be self-isolating,” said Henry.