New survey launched asking BC health-care workers about racism, discrimination

VICTORIA, B.C. – A new survey is being launched, asking Health-care workers throughout British Columbia to share their experiences with racism and discrimination in the health-care system.

According to the Province, the health-care workers’ survey asks respondents about the impact of discriminatory behaviours or actions on patients and their family members, as well as whether health-care workers are affected by these matters personally in the workplace.

The Government says the survey is part of Addressing Racism: An Independent Investigation into Indigenous-specific Racism in B.C. Health Care, which is being led by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond.

The health-care workers’ survey asks for the experiences of a wide range of providers – from physicians, nurses, paramedics and health-sciences professionals, to clerks, cleaning staff and food-services employees.

Health-care workers can access the survey through the Province’s website.