No major evacuations expected due to flooding, Old Fort to be monitored

By Scott Brooks
The landslide as of June 20, 2020 - Ben Hopkins

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Stan Bates, executive director of operations for Emergency Management B.C., says he is not anticipating any major evacuations due to any flooding caused by heavy rainfall that is expected this weekend.

While he is not anticipating any evacuations, when it comes to the Old Fort landslide, Bates says they will continue to work closely with the Peace River Regional District to ensure the residents’ safety remains top of mind.

“We’ll continue to work with the Peace River Regional District to make sure those folks remaining in that location are supported as much we can and make sure their safety is foremost in our minds.”

On Thursday, July 2, the water taxi service, the only way to leave the community, for the remaining Old Fort residents was suspended due to high levels of debris observed in the Peace River.

