No new active cases of COVID-19 reported in Grande Prairie as of Friday

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 within the City or County of Grande Prairie, as released on Friday.

While there are no new active cases reported, nine cases still remain in the City and 10 cases in the County.

Recoveries now stand at 19 in the City and 10 in the County of Grande Prairie.

As for cases in hospital within the AHS North Zone, there are 10, with four of those in ICU.

Across the province, an additional 111 cases were reported, bringing the total of confirmed cases to over 10,000, with 1,341 considered active.

A total of 178 Albertans have since passed away due to the virus, while over 8,500 have since recovered from the virus.