No new cases of COVID-19 confirmed since June 8 in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – For a month now, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the Northern Health Region.

The last reported case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health Region was on June 8, which brought the Region’s total of confirmed cases to 65.

Out of those 65 cases, 14 people were hospitalized and 100 percent of all confirmed cases have recovered.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Within the Northern Health Region, there were 15 cases in the Northeast, 14 cases in the Northwest, and 36 in the Northern Interior, per 100,000.

Even as the number of new cases continues to decline, as a precaution, the Province announced, on Tuesday, the extension of the Provincial State of Emergency until July 21 in order to keep British Columbians safe while experts work to find a treatment or vaccine.

