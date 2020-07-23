No new cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie, active cases still exist

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19, as of Wednesday, for both the County and City of Grande Prairie.

While no new cases have been reported, Health Officials say there are still 11 active cases in the County and eight within the City.

As for recoveries, the County has nine while the City has a total of 18.

When it comes to those in hospital within the AHS North Zone, 10 patients are in hospital with one in ICU.

Across Alberta, it was reported there were 133 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 9,861.

As for deaths, a total of 174 have passed away, while 8,436 Albertans have since recovered from the virus.