No new cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie, active cases still exist

By Scott Brooks
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19, as of Wednesday, for both...
Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel

COVID-19 case count prompts updated bar regulations

In announcing 34 new cases of COVID-19 today, BC health officials updated regulations for bars and restaurants.
Canadian Press

Suncor reports Q2 net loss of $614M as production falls by almost one fifth

CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. is reporting a second-quarter net loss of $614 million after it cut back on production to...
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19, as of Wednesday, for both the County and City of Grande Prairie.

While no new cases have been reported, Health Officials say there are still 11 active cases in the County and eight within the City.

As for recoveries, the County has nine while the City has a total of 18.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

When it comes to those in hospital within the AHS North Zone, 10 patients are in hospital with one in ICU.

Across Alberta, it was reported there were 133 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 9,861.

As for deaths, a total of 174 have passed away, while 8,436 Albertans have since recovered from the virus.

