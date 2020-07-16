News

North Peace Cultural Centre opening up for meetings an conferences

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centre is opened for meetings and conferences.

The NPCC currently has three rooms available to be used, the conference room, which has a maximum capacity of 50 people with COVID-19 restrictions, and two other meeting rooms that have around 30 people maximum.

The NPCC will be doing safety measures and cleaning measures to make sure the safety of staff and the public is met.

There is also a computer and projectors that can be provided for meetings and online meetings.

For more information, you can visit the NPCC website or their Facebook Page.

