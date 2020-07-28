News

Northern B.C. residents invited to join 70,000 km hike, “Climb for Alzheimer’s”

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
A picture from the Climb for Alzheimer's 2019, provided by the Alzheimer Society of B.C

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Oilsands production expected to rebound after pandemic-linked 2020 slump

CALGARY — A new report predicts Canadian oilsands production will have its biggest annual decline on record this year,...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

ICBC adds new data to its website as part of transparency commitment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - British Columbians are now able to access new data, quickly and easily,...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Northern B.C. residents invited to join 70,000 km hike, “Climb for Alzheimer’s”

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Every September for the last eight years, individuals and teams have taken to hiking...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Every September for the last eight years, individuals and teams have taken to hiking North Vancouver’s Grouse Grind as part of the Alzheimer Society of B.C’s annual fundraiser, the Climb for Alzheimer’s.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will look a little differently this year; it will be done in a virtual capacity and will be open to anyone, anywhere in the province for the first time.

The Alzheimer Society is inviting residents from Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge, Fort St. John, and other Northern Communities to come together and hike a total of 70,000 kilometres, one kilometre for every individual living with dementia in the province.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

This year’s event will include hikes from across the province like Mount Douglas in Victoria, Summit Peak Trail in Fort Nelson, and Grouse Grind in North Vancouver.

This event runs until Monday, September 21, 2020, which is World Alzheimer’s Day.

“Although the location has changed and adapted, the heart of the event remains,” says Maria Howard, Alzheimer Society of B.C. Chief Executive Officer. “The Climb continues to be a challenging, fun, invigorating event that makes a real difference to people in our province affected by dementia. It shows people living with dementia that they are not alone.”

Due to the current pandemic and travel restrictions, this gives an opportunity to take advantage of the endless trail systems here in the province, all while raising money and awareness for everyone living with dementia.

You can register as an individual or as a team, and you can share your hiking and climbing challenges online.

For more information regarding the Climb for Alzheimer’s, you can visit their website.

Previous articlePipeline owner fined for unsafe incident near GO tracks in Greater Toronto
Next articleICBC adds new data to its website as part of transparency commitment

More Articles Like This

Oilsands production expected to rebound after pandemic-linked 2020 slump

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A new report predicts Canadian oilsands production will have its biggest annual decline on record this year, dropping by an average of...
Read more

ICBC adds new data to its website as part of transparency commitment

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - British Columbians are now able to access new data, quickly and easily, through ICBC's website.
Read more

Pipeline owner fined for unsafe incident near GO tracks in Greater Toronto

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The Canada Energy Regulator is fining Trans-Northern Pipelines $40,000 for an incident near a commuter train line in Greater Toronto that resulted in damage...
Read more

Man accused in murder of girlfriend makes court appearance Tuesday morning

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - 35-year-old John Wendell Keyler made his first appearance, via video, at the Fort St. John Provincial Court on Tuesday...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv