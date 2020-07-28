Northern B.C. residents invited to join 70,000 km hike, “Climb for Alzheimer’s”

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Every September for the last eight years, individuals and teams have taken to hiking North Vancouver’s Grouse Grind as part of the Alzheimer Society of B.C’s annual fundraiser, the Climb for Alzheimer’s.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will look a little differently this year; it will be done in a virtual capacity and will be open to anyone, anywhere in the province for the first time.

The Alzheimer Society is inviting residents from Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge, Fort St. John, and other Northern Communities to come together and hike a total of 70,000 kilometres, one kilometre for every individual living with dementia in the province.

This year’s event will include hikes from across the province like Mount Douglas in Victoria, Summit Peak Trail in Fort Nelson, and Grouse Grind in North Vancouver.

This event runs until Monday, September 21, 2020, which is World Alzheimer’s Day.

“Although the location has changed and adapted, the heart of the event remains,” says Maria Howard, Alzheimer Society of B.C. Chief Executive Officer. “The Climb continues to be a challenging, fun, invigorating event that makes a real difference to people in our province affected by dementia. It shows people living with dementia that they are not alone.”

Due to the current pandemic and travel restrictions, this gives an opportunity to take advantage of the endless trail systems here in the province, all while raising money and awareness for everyone living with dementia.

You can register as an individual or as a team, and you can share your hiking and climbing challenges online.

For more information regarding the Climb for Alzheimer’s, you can visit their website.