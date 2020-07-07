Northern Health launches ‘Let’s Talk’ platform for public feedback

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health is launching a new online communications platform.

According to Northern Health, the platform, Let’s Talk, is an online platform that lets you be able to keep up-to-date and ask questions as major projects, such as capital projects, move through various stages of development, from planning to construction or implementation.

Some of the capital projects that Northern Health currently has on the go, and is seeking public feedback on, includes the redevelopment of the Dawson Creek Hospital, and the replacement of the Mills Memorial and Stuart Lake hospitals.

Each project will start with a Question & Answer section where community members can ask questions about each project specifically.

More information on the new platform can be found by visiting letstalk.northernhealth.ca.