HealthNewsRegional

Northern Health Region sees another case of COVID-19, linked to Haida Gwaii

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Must Read

HealthSophie Gray, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Osoyoos Times - 0

COVID-19 Update: Mass gathering health order amended to address overcrowding at rentals properties

B.C. health authorities reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. The cases...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie sees new cases of COVID-19

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting new COVID-19 cases for the City and County of Grande...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health Region sees another case of COVID-19, linked to Haida Gwaii

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region has seen another...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region has seen another slight increase which brings it to 80, up from 79, as announced on Monday.

The cases are linked to Haida Gwaii in the Northwest.

As for across the province, 81 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,500.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 264 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,043 have since recovered.

As for cases in hospital across B.C., there are currently 11, with three of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count now sits at 193.

When it comes to self-isolation, Henry says it is a requirement and is not optional.

“If you have been told to self-isolate, this is not optional, this is a requirement.”

British Columbians are continually being reminded to keep a physical distance and to stay home if feeling ill, to help prevent spreading the virus.

Previous articleEnvironmental law group seeks to stop inquiry into who funds oil critics
Next articleMEG Energy records bigger Q2 loss on lower oil prices, reduced bitumen output

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 Update: Mass gathering health order amended to address overcrowding at rentals properties

Health Sophie Gray, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Osoyoos Times - 0
B.C. health authorities reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. The cases are spread out over a...
Read more

Grande Prairie sees new cases of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting new COVID-19 cases for the City and County of Grande Prairie. In an update on Monday,...
Read more

Environmental law group seeks to stop inquiry into who funds oil critics

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — An environmental law group wants a court to suspend the Alberta government's inquiry into oil and gas industry critics until there's a...
Read more

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed legislation targeting youth following an overdose

Health Rebecca Dyok The Williams Lake Tribune - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0
Proposed changes to B.C.’s Mental Health Act that would create a new form of detention and involuntary health care for youth who...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv