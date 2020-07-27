Northern Health Region sees another case of COVID-19, linked to Haida Gwaii

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region has seen another slight increase which brings it to 80, up from 79, as announced on Monday.

The cases are linked to Haida Gwaii in the Northwest.

As for across the province, 81 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,500.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 264 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,043 have since recovered.

As for cases in hospital across B.C., there are currently 11, with three of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count now sits at 193.

When it comes to self-isolation, Henry says it is a requirement and is not optional.

“If you have been told to self-isolate, this is not optional, this is a requirement.”

British Columbians are continually being reminded to keep a physical distance and to stay home if feeling ill, to help prevent spreading the virus.