Northern Health Region sees increase in COVID-19 cases, mainly in the Northwest

By Scott Brooks
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Health Region continues to see an increase in the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday, the total confirmed cases is at 79, which is up from 77 on Thursday.

While there has been an increase in cases, Northern Health spokesperson Eryn Collins says the majority of the new cases are being identified in the Northwest of the Health Region, particularly in Haida Gwaii.

According to Collins, all of those with confirmed cases are local residents, with 12 of the cases considered active, and one has since recovered.

It is believed that all cases are either residents who had recently travelled off-island or had exposure to other residents who had recently travelled off-island.

Within the Northeast, there was one reported active case of COVID-19 but it is to note that it is not the one case at Site C since that was originally confirmed in Alberta.

