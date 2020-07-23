HealthNewsRegional

Northern Health Region sees increase in total confirmed cases of COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Northern Health Region’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 77, up from 69, as announced on Thursday.

As for across the province, 30 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,392.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 304 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,898 have since recovered.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 16, with three of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count now sits at 190.

Henry says being in large crowds puts you and others at risk of contracting the virus.

“Being around crowds of people, especially people you don’t know puts you, your family, and your friends at risk.”

Instead, Henry suggests that you do your part by maintaining small social circles.

