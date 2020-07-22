HealthNewsRegional

Northern Health sees increase in call volume for COVID-19 Information Line

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeHannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel - 0

COVID-19 case count prompts updated bar regulations

In announcing 34 new cases of COVID-19 today, BC health officials updated regulations for bars and restaurants.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Suncor reports Q2 net loss of $614M as production falls by almost one fifth

CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. is reporting a second-quarter net loss of $614 million after it cut back on production to...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health sees increase in call volume for COVID-19 Information Line

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health is reporting an increase in call volume on its COVID-19 Online Clinic...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health is reporting an increase in call volume on its COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line for Northern B.C. residents.

According to Northern Health,  since the line is quite busy during opening hours, between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., residents are being encouraged to call during off-peak times, generally between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The Health Authority says callers who are assessed and referred to a care provider and are scheduled for a video/call back, will receive that call later the same day or the following day within a maximum of 24 hours.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Callers are can also call their primary care provider for COVID-19-related information and assessments, along with visiting the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s website.

The Online Clinic & Info Line is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on weekends and statutory holidays.

Previous articleRescued bear cub doing well
Next articleSuncor reports Q2 net loss of $614M as production falls by almost one fifth

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 case count prompts updated bar regulations

Local Journalism Initiative Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel - 0
In announcing 34 new cases of COVID-19 today, BC health officials updated regulations for bars and restaurants. “The BC...
Read more

Suncor reports Q2 net loss of $614M as production falls by almost one fifth

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. is reporting a second-quarter net loss of $614 million after it cut back on production to deal with sharply reduced crude...
Read more

Rescued bear cub doing well

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
Hudson’s Hope RCMP say a black bear cub rescued during an investigation and arrest in June is thriving at the Northern Light...
Read more

Kelt to sell B.C. Montney assets to ConocoPhillips for $510 million

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Kelt Exploration Ltd. says it is selling assets in B.C. that account for almost half of its oil and gas production for...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv