Northern Health sees increase in call volume for COVID-19 Information Line

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health is reporting an increase in call volume on its COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line for Northern B.C. residents.

According to Northern Health, since the line is quite busy during opening hours, between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., residents are being encouraged to call during off-peak times, generally between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The Health Authority says callers who are assessed and referred to a care provider and are scheduled for a video/call back, will receive that call later the same day or the following day within a maximum of 24 hours.

Callers are can also call their primary care provider for COVID-19-related information and assessments, along with visiting the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s website.

The Online Clinic & Info Line is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on weekends and statutory holidays.