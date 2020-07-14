NewsRegional

Northern Rockies RCMP Detachment reopening front counter

By Laura Briggs
The Northern Rockies RCMP detachment in Fort Nelson.

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies RCMP Detachment will be reopening front counter services starting Thursday, July 16th. The counter will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 pm until 4 pm.

Civilian Fingerprints and Criminal Record checks will also be available during this time. Appointments are to be made in advance by calling the Northern Rockies non-emergency number at 250-774-2700. Anytime you call the detachment for an appointment you will need to answer some questions regarding COVID-19 and if you’ve had any exposure, and an email may be requested as well.

COVID-19 protocols will be posted on the front doors of the detachment, hand sanitizer and face masks will also be made available for immediate use once you enter. A maximum of two people will be allowed into the lobby at any given time. Other clients will be asked to remain in their vehicle or outside the detachment to make sure distancing requirements are being met. Anyone who shows any symptoms of COVID-19 or has travelled in the last 14 days will be asked to go home

Any non-emergency calls where there are no witnesses or suspects can now be reported through the online reporting tool.

