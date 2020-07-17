Northern Rockies RCMP warn against phone scams

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies RCMP are advising the public of phone scams where the caller is identifying themselves as police officers.

In the scams, the caller claims to have your Social Insurance Number and is requesting payment. The caller may also ask for personal information, like your banking details.

If you receive phone calls or text message scams be sure to:

hang up the phone right away, do not follow any prompts

do not respond to calls or text messages from unknown or suspicious phone numbers

do not click on any attached links as they may lead you to fake websites

do not give out any personal or financial information

do not respond to “robocallers” that prompt you to push a number to be placed on a do not call list.

utility or phone/internet companies generally do not collect any credit card or bank account information over the phone, by email or text.

no government agency or bank will threaten to arrest you

no government agencies will request payment in Bitcoin, iTunes cards, gift cards or interact e-transfers.

If you have been a victim of fraud where you have incurred financial loss or given out your personal information, call your local police to report the incident.