Northern Rockies Regional Municipality are looking for information regarding vandalism of an outhouse facility

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality made a statement about multiple acts of vandalism that occurred at the Trutch Mountain Outhouse facility during the late afternoon on June 29th, which involved graffiti and other damage.

The outhouse facility was a partnership between Public Works Canada, BC Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure, Peace River Regional District, Northern BC Tourism and the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality has put a great deal of effort into making the much-needed facility and have the intent to develop several others along the Alaska Highway.

Trutch Mountain Outhouse Facility, from Northern Rockies Regional Municipality Facebook

If you have any information regarding the vandalism of the facility, please contact the RCMP directly at 250-774-2700 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.