NPGA set to reopen Wednesday following pause due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, July 29, North Peace Gymnastics Association will be welcoming back some of their athletes following a pause in activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Chantelle Yates, of the NPGA, they have been closed for four months and are now excited to have athletes return to the facility in a safe manner, as per COVID-19 safety protocols.

Yates says, initially, they will be reopening for training for their team athletes, with five groups a week coming in one to three times from now until the end of August.

Eventually, providing the pandemic remains on the decline, Yates hopes to welcome all athletes back to the gym by the Fall.

Further updates can be found on the North Peace Gymnastics Association’s website or Facebook page.

