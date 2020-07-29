Number of workers in self-isolation down to one at Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of Site C workers in self-isolation is now at one, which is down from the six on Tuesday.

B.C. Hydro has reported only one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Site C Project, confirmed on July 17.

Northern Health conducted contact tracing, which resulted in additional people in self-isolation, at a separate dormitory located at the camp.

Hydro is continuing to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines, which requires anyone showing any respiratory symptoms to isolate no matter how mild they may be.

Symptoms can include sneezing, sore throat, muscle aches, headaches, cough, fever, or difficulty breathing.

As of Wednesday, July 29, there are 1,432 people at the camp.

For more updates and information, you can visit the Site C Project website.