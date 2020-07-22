HealthNewsSite C

Number of workers in self-isolation up to 13 at Site C, as of Wednesday

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro reports 13 workers are in self-isolation at the Site C Project.

In an update on Wednesday, July 22, the number of workers in self-isolation is up by one when compared to 12 on Tuesday.

According to Hydro, the number of confirmed cases at Site C remains at one, after confirming a case on Friday, July 17.

Those in isolation are from Northern Health’s request after conducting contact tracing.

B.C. Hydro says it is continuing to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines, which requires that anyone showing any respiratory symptoms must isolate no matter how mild they may be.

The total number of workers in camp is now up to 1,411.

Further updates on COVID-19 can be found on the Site C Project website.

