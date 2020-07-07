Old Fort Landslide starting to dry out, positive sign for construction says MOTI

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staging and construction for emergency water delivery operations have begun for Old Fort residents.

During an update for the landslide, on Tuesday, the Peace River Regional District says, with the emergency water delivery operations underway, residents will see deliveries start Wednesday.

When it comes to drinking water, as a precaution, the District has issued a boil water advisory for the residents of Old Fort.

The District says the community remains on an emergency footing until an access road is completed by the Ministry of Transportation.

According to the Ministry, despite the recent rain, the landslide is starting to dry out which is a positive sign for construction progress.

Further information can be found on the Regional District’s website.