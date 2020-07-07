NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

Old Fort Landslide starting to dry out, positive sign for construction says MOTI

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Ministry of Transportation staff assessing the damage to the Old Fort Road - MInistry of Transportation

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Golata Creek Road remains closed, section of Cecil Lake Road operating as single-lane

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Many roads across the Peace Region continue to deal with issues due to the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Old Fort Landslide starting to dry out, positive sign for construction says MOTI

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Staging and construction for emergency water delivery operations have begun for Old Fort residents. During...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Provincial State of Emergency for COVID-19 extended for an additional two weeks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial State of Emergency for COVID-19 has been extended for an additional two weeks. Announced on...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staging and construction for emergency water delivery operations have begun for Old Fort residents.

During an update for the landslide, on Tuesday, the Peace River Regional District says, with the emergency water delivery operations underway, residents will see deliveries start Wednesday.

When it comes to drinking water, as a precaution, the District has issued a boil water advisory for the residents of Old Fort.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The District says the community remains on an emergency footing until an access road is completed by the Ministry of Transportation.

According to the Ministry, despite the recent rain, the landslide is starting to dry out which is a positive sign for construction progress.

Further information can be found on the Regional District’s website.

Previous articleProvincial State of Emergency for COVID-19 extended for an additional two weeks
Next articleGolata Creek Road remains closed, section of Cecil Lake Road operating as single-lane

More Articles Like This

Golata Creek Road remains closed, section of Cecil Lake Road operating as single-lane

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Many roads across the Peace Region continue to deal with issues due to the recent amounts of extensive rainfall. As...
Read more

Provincial State of Emergency for COVID-19 extended for an additional two weeks

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial State of Emergency for COVID-19 has been extended for an additional two weeks. Announced on Tuesday, Premier John Horgan says...
Read more

Service BC goes digital with video identity verification

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - British Columbians will now have more virtual options to set up their mobile BC Services Card. According to Anne Kang, Minister of...
Read more

City issues 15 building permits during June, new RCMP Detachment at top of list

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John issued 15 permits, with a construction value of $44.8 million, during the month...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv