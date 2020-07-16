Old Fort Road to open to all vehicles

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Old Fort Road will be open 24 hours a day, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The road will be open to all types of vehicle traffic. With the road open to the general public, emergency support services for residents of the Old Fort will end on Friday, July 17, 2020. Construction on the road will continue, and delays of up to 20 minutes can be expected.

The Ministry of Transportation says the has been almost no movement in the landslide. The ravelling that is occurring on the steep scarp beside the ridge will continue, but any failure there would not be able to make it down to the road. It will land on the top part of the flow part of the slide.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Overall the risk to the community remains low. For a more detailed report on the current status of the landslide, visit the PRRD website.