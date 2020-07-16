NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

Old Fort Road to open to all vehicles

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The temporary access road for residents is now open at Old Fort Road. Source MOTI

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Habitat Conservation Trust hands out grants to support caribou habitat

VICTORIA, B.C. - Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation has approved grants to support caribou habitat in B.C. worth...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Old Fort Road to open to all vehicles

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Old Fort Road will be open 24 hours a day, starting...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

21 cases of COVID-19 reported in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - Another 21 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in B.C., with no active cases...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Old Fort Road will be open 24 hours a day, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The road will be open to all types of vehicle traffic. With the road open to the general public, emergency support services for residents of the Old Fort will end on Friday, July 17, 2020. Construction on the road will continue, and delays of up to 20 minutes can be expected.

The Ministry of Transportation says the has been almost no movement in the landslide. The ravelling that is occurring on the steep scarp beside the ridge will continue, but any failure there would not be able to make it down to the road. It will land on the top part of the flow part of the slide.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Overall the risk to the community remains low. For a more detailed report on the current status of the landslide, visit the PRRD website.

Previous article21 cases of COVID-19 reported in B.C.
Next articleHabitat Conservation Trust hands out grants to support caribou habitat

More Articles Like This

Habitat Conservation Trust hands out grants to support caribou habitat

News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation has approved grants to support caribou habitat in B.C. worth almost $1.1 million.
Read more

21 cases of COVID-19 reported in B.C.

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Another 21 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in B.C., with no active cases in Northern B.C.
Read more

City Council approves grant to purchase five robotic cats for residents of Peace Villa

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a Regular Council Meeting on June 22, 2020, the approval of a Discretionary Grant to purchase...
Read more

North Peace Cultural Centre opening up for meetings an conferences

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Cultural Centre is opened for meetings and conferences. The NPCC...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv