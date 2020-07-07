Old Fort still remains on an Emergency Footing as landslide still blocks road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District says the community of Old Fort remains on an emergency footing.

In an update, on Monday, the Regional District says the emergency footing means residents should conserve water and limit the production of garbage.

In the meantime, according to the District, the Ministry of Transportation continues to plan and prepare for access road construction for Old Fort Road.

No actual estimate exists, at this time, as to when an access road will be constructed as unsettled weather conditions continue to hamper land stability.

Helicopter operations were provided to residents on Monday for materials to be long-lined into and out of the community.

In addition, staging for emergency water delivery operations has begun, with service expected to begin Tuesday or Wednesday.

Further updates on the Old Fort Landslide can be found on the Regional District’s website.