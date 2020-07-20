HealthNewsRegionalSite C

One confirmed case of COVID-19 at Site C, more possible cases in isolation

By Scott Brooks
A view of Site C along the Peace River.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is reporting one confirmed case of COVID-19 at Site C, with more workers in self-isolation.

In a release sent out on Friday, July 17, Hydro says one worker tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Hydro, the worker arrived from Alberta on July 13 and immediately self-isolated after receiving their test results from Alberta Health Services on July 15.

Northern Health provided a second test and confirmed the worker was positive on July 16.

Hydro says the worker is being cared for by the on-site health clinic, which has the trained staff, facilities and supplies required to provide health care to workers in isolation or quarantine.

Prior to self-isolating, the worker had not left the camp or had any interaction with the local community.

As of Monday, there are 15 workers in self-isolation and 1,367 in camp.

Workers are being reminded to self-monitor and report any symptoms as per the site protocols.

