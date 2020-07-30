HealthNewsRegional

One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in City of Grande Prairie

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services has reported, on Thursday, an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 for the City of Grande Prairie.

The addition of one new case makes it up to nine active cases, meanwhile, 24 have since recovered.

As for the County of Grande Prairie, another active case has recovered, leaving the County with six active cases and 15 recoveries.

Currently, the City of Grande Prairie Council is looking at making face masks mandatory in public spaces.

When it comes to across Alberta, 113 new cases were confirmed bringing the Province’s total to 10,716.

The total number of Albertans that have passed away due to COVID-19 is now up to 195, while over 9,100 have since recovered from the virus.

