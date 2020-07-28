One new case, one recovery of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting one new case and one recovery of COVID-19 for the City of Grande Prairie, as released in an update on Tuesday.

Currently, within the City, there are nine active cases and a total of 22 recoveries.

When it comes to the County of Grande Prairie, there have been no reported changes since Monday with eight active cases and 13 recoveries.

As for the rest of the AHS North Zone, there are 110 active cases and, of those, nine are in hospital, with three of those in ICU.

Across Alberta, 80 news cases were added, bringing the Province’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 10,470.

1,397 Albertans are active with the virus, while 8,886 have since recovered.