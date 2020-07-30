Pavilion at Peace Island Park set to reopen starting August 1

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor has given the go-ahead for the reopening of the pavilion at Peace Island Park.

According to Mayor Rob Fraser, the pavilion will be reopening for public use starting August 1 with some COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

Fraser says some of those guidelines will include ensuring a maximum of 50 people will be using it at one time and that all groups must have a safety plan approved by the Parks and Recreation Director.

“It has some guidelines around making sure there is less than 50 people in the pavilion, that there is a seating plan and that they have a COVID plan that’s reviewed by our Parks and Recreation Director.”

The Park is currently in the process of contacting people who had previously made bookings for August, prior to the shutdown due to the pandemic.