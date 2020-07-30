News

Pavilion at Peace Island Park set to reopen starting August 1

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The Peace Island Park Pavilion.

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

BC Wildfire Services reminds the public about fire safety this long weekend

VICTORIA, B.C. - The BC Wildfire Services is urging British Columbians to be safe this long weekend....
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Pavilion at Peace Island Park set to reopen starting August 1

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has given the go-ahead for the reopening of the pavilion at Peace...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Crescent Point loses $145 million in Q2 on 73-per-cent revenue decline

CALGARY — Crescent Point Energy Corp. is reporting a $145.1 million loss in its latest quarter on a 73-per-cent...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor has given the go-ahead for the reopening of the pavilion at Peace Island Park.

According to Mayor Rob Fraser, the pavilion will be reopening for public use starting August 1 with some COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

Fraser says some of those guidelines will include ensuring a maximum of 50 people will be using it at one time and that all groups must have a safety plan approved by the Parks and Recreation Director.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“It has some guidelines around making sure there is less than 50 people in the pavilion, that there is a seating plan and that they have a COVID plan that’s reviewed by our Parks and Recreation Director.”

The Park is currently in the process of contacting people who had previously made bookings for August, prior to the shutdown due to the pandemic.

Previous articleCrescent Point loses $145 million in Q2 on 73-per-cent revenue decline
Next articleBC Wildfire Services reminds the public about fire safety this long weekend

More Articles Like This

BC Wildfire Services reminds the public about fire safety this long weekend

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The BC Wildfire Services is urging British Columbians to be safe this long weekend. With the return of warm...
Read more

Crescent Point loses $145 million in Q2 on 73-per-cent revenue decline

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Crescent Point Energy Corp. is reporting a $145.1 million loss in its latest quarter on a 73-per-cent decrease in revenues amid lower...
Read more

New U.S. permit to boost Keystone pipeline oil exports by next year: TC Energy

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The CEO of TC Energy Corp. says the company will begin moving more oil from Western Canada into the United States by next year...
Read more

Husky Energy swings to $304-million loss in Q2 as revenues plunge

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Husky Energy Inc. swung to a $304-million net loss in the second quarter as revenues plunged nearly 55 per cent. The Calgary-based oil...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv