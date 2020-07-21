Peace Auto Fest to take place July 25 & 26

TAYLOR, B.C. – The 2nd Annual Peace Auto Fest will be taking place this upcoming weekend, July 25th & 26th, at the South Taylor Chain-up area, near Peace Island Park.

The Fest includes an autocross event as well as a drift competition. The Autocross will be on July 25th, from 9 am to 5 pm, and includes comp, street, and beginner races. The drift competition will be a first for Auto Fest and will take place on July 26th from 9 am to 3 pm.

Participants need to bring a helmet, do self-tech, and sign a waiver. The cost is $60 a day or $100 for both days.

Trophies and prizes will be up for grabs for all participants as long as they’re registered and on-site Sunday, July 26th, from 12 to 4 pm.

The following categories are included:

Best Modified

Best Aftermarket

Best Craftsmanship

Best Body Style

Best Classic

Best Engine Bay

Best Interior

Most Creative

2000’s +

Two sponsors choice trophies

Black Cats BBQ will be on-site to supply food and drinks, and washrooms will also be available on-site.

This year there will be no spectators and no kids due to COVID-19, and attendants must practice social distancing.

Rain or shine the 2nd Annual Peace Auto Fest will be happening, for more information you can check out Car Culture’s Facebook Page.

The event’s hosted by the Peace Region Motorsports Association and Car Culture Fort St. John and takes place at the South Taylor Chain-up area, near Peace Island Park.