Peace Energy Cooperative holding solar webinars

By Laura Briggs

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Peace Energy Cooperative will be holding a free Solar Webinar on Wednesday, July 29 from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Peace Energy Cooperative is a renewable energy co-op that is mostly focused in northeast B.C.

These webinars allow them to help educate on what solar actually is, how it works, and how it can benefit you or your business.

So far, Peace Energy has had information session in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd and also in Peace River, Alberta. With the COVID-19 pandemic still on going, they’ve decided to switch to webinars so it’s easier for people to attend and continue learning.

If you’re interested in solar you are required to pre-register for the webinar.

If you can’t attend the webinar, you can call the Peace Energy Cooperative office or you can visit their website.

