Peace River Regional District awarded funding for flood planning

By Laura Briggs

VICTORIA, B.C. – Local governments and First Nations communities have been approved to receive $3.46 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding for flood planning and mitigation.

This funding is part of the almost $69.5 million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), which has been designed to help communities prepare for and respond to disasters.

The Peace River Regional District is part of 24 local governments that will be receiving funding from the CEPF. The total approved funding is $150,000 and goes towards flood mapping for Chetwynd Fringe, Moberly Lake, and Tomslake-Pouce Coupe rural area.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The CEPF is part of a suite of programs that are designed to enhance the resiliency of local and regional governments, First Nations communities, and their residents. The Province works to provide the funding which is administered by the Union of B.C Municipalities and is divided into seven parts:

  1. flood risk assessment, flood mapping and flood mitigation planning
  2. emergency support services
  3. emergency operations centres and training
  4. structural flood mitigation
  5. evacuation routes
  6. indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training
  7. volunteer and composite fire departments equipment and training
