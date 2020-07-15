NewsRegional

Peace River Regional District completing a housing needs assessment

By Laura Briggs

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District, the District of Chetwynd, the City of Dawson Creek, the District of Hudson’s Hope and the Village of Pouce Coupe have partnered together to develop housing needs reports for municipalities and Electoral Areas B, C, D, and E.

These reports will help to support the communities in understanding the current and future housing needs as well as informing any future policy decisions.

This process will help to look at:

  • Population
  • Affordability
  • Housing types and supports
  • Future demand
The province changed the Local Government Act in 2019 to make it a requirement that all local governments complete a housing needs report by 2022. The reports look at a number of different statistical data as well as community and stakeholder input. Once this is completed it is to be updated every five years.

More information can be found on the PRRD website.

