Pouce Coupe Fire Department responds to fire at Hart Hotel

By Scott Brooks
Fire at the Hart Hotel in Pouce Coupe on the night of Saturday, July 25. Source Robert Harold Evans/Facebook

Scott Brooks

POUCE COUPE, B.C. – The Pouce Coupe Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Saturday night.

According to Pouce Coupe Fire Chief, Blair Deveau, fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at the Hart Hotel shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night, July 25.

Deveau says the fire was contained to one area of the building, causing heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.

Over a dozen members of the fire department were on scene for about five hours as they battled to contain the fire, and stayed on scene for an additional four hours, following the fire, as a precaution.

Deveau says no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

