Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

PrairieSky Royalty reports lower second-quarter crude oil production

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
prairiesky-royalty-reports-lower-second-quarter-crude-oil-production

Must Read

HealthHannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel - 0

Survey shows COVID-19 taxing on mental health

COVID-19 has had a dramatic effect on mental health, a survey conducted in May shows.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

PrairieSky Royalty reports lower second-quarter crude oil production

CALGARY — PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. says oil and gas production in the second quarter was down 16 per cent...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Hudson’s Hope RCMP respond to 37 calls for service, front counter now reopened

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP say, between June 17 and July 17, they responded to 37 calls...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. says oil and gas production in the second quarter was down 16 per cent from the first quarter, a result expected to set the tone as the rest of Canada’s oilpatch rolls out financial reports over the next few weeks.

The Calgary-based company, which earns revenue by sharing in production from lands for which it holds the petroleum mineral rights, says it produced 18,670 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the three months ended June 30.

It says crude oil production was down by an average of about 30 per cent to 6,035 barrels per day over the quarter as its average realized price fell to C$24.31 per barrel from C$65.48.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The company says production is gradually being brought back online on its lands in Western Canada after producers shut down as much as 40 per cent of their oil output in May due to plunging prices amid the economic downturn associated with the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company says it had second quarter production revenue of $25.1 million, off by 39 per cent compared with the first quarter of 2020 and 60 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2019.

PrairieSky reported a net loss of $400,000 or zero cents per share in the quarter, compared with a net profit of $44 million or 19 cents in the year-earlier period, largely matching analyst expectations.

Natural gas output was down 7.5 per cent from the year-earlier period despite the average price rising from 74 cents per thousand cubic feet to $1.39.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PSK)

The Canadian Press

Advertisement

Previous articleHudson’s Hope RCMP respond to 37 calls for service, front counter now reopened
Next articleSurvey shows COVID-19 taxing on mental health

More Articles Like This

Survey shows COVID-19 taxing on mental health

Health Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel - 0
COVID-19 has had a dramatic effect on mental health, a survey conducted in May shows. Of the 394,000 people...
Read more

Hudson’s Hope RCMP respond to 37 calls for service, front counter now reopened

News Scott Brooks - 0
HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP say, between June 17 and July 17, they responded to 37 calls for service. According to RCMP, some...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing man

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 22-year-old Clayton Suecroft. According to RCMP, Suecroft was last seen...
Read more

City and County of Grande Prairie report new cases of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The City of Grande Prairie and the County are reporting new cases of COVID-19. According to Alberta Health Services, as of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv