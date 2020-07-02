Premier says American’s must not stop in B.C.

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Premier John Horgan is concerned about reports that American travellers headed to Alaska are making stops in B.C.

Horgan says license plates from Texas and California have been spotted in Port Renfrew, and there are media reports of Americans staying overnight in the Lower mainland.

“Outbreaks in Washington state, California, Arizona, Texas are absolutely unacceptable. We have to maintain our border security so we can protect the progress we’ve made here in British Columbia,” Horgan said.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Horgan said he’s spoken with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland about the issue and hopes it is raised with the U.S. State Department.

“We do not want to make it more difficult for people to get home but if you’re going home you should go straight home. You shouldn’t be stopping along the way to enjoy the sights and sounds of British Columbia. That’s not part of the plan.”

American’s that are returning home to Alaska are allowed to travel to Canada but must go straight home and not turn the trip home into a mini-vacation.

The Premier says the U.S. border must remain closed until the U.S. has a handle on this pandemic.