Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Premier’s former campaign manager gets senior post with Alberta Energy Regulator

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
premier’s-former-campaign-manager-gets-senior-post-with-alberta-energy-regulator

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Premier’s former campaign manager gets senior post with Alberta Energy Regulator

EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney is dismissing accusations that the appointment of his former campaign manager to a senior...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

AltaGas makes a donation to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation established the COVID-19 Greatest Need Campaign...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Peace Energy Cooperative holding solar webinars

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Peace Energy Cooperative will be holding a free Solar Webinar on Wednesday, July...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney is dismissing accusations that the appointment of his former campaign manager to a senior post with the Alberta Energy Regulator is a patronage plum.

Kenney says he wasn’t aware that John Weissenberger had even applied for the job, and notes that the regulator operates at arm’s length from the United Conservative government.

He also says Weissenberger has a doctorate in geology and experience in the energy business.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Weissenberger announced on social media earlier this month that he is the regulator’s new vice president in charge of science and innovation.

The regulator did not announce the appointment, but it became known through a report by CBC News.

NDP environment critic Marlin Schmidt says the appointment is not only patronage but sends a negative message, given Weissenberger’s previous published skepticism of climate change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

Previous articleAltaGas makes a donation to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation

More Articles Like This

AltaGas makes a donation to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation established the COVID-19 Greatest Need Campaign at the end of March...
Read more

Peace Energy Cooperative holding solar webinars

News Laura Briggs - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Peace Energy Cooperative will be holding a free Solar Webinar on Wednesday, July 29 from 7 pm to...
Read more

Rose Prairie Water Station filter work moving forward

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has decided to move forward with the installation of a pilot Granular...
Read more

UNBC doing summer camps virtually

News Laura Briggs - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The University of Northern British Columbia Active Minds program has been inspiring and engaging children ages six to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv