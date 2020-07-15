premier’s-former-campaign-manager-gets-senior-post-with-alberta-energy-regulator

EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney is dismissing accusations that the appointment of his former campaign manager to a senior post with the Alberta Energy Regulator is a patronage plum.

Kenney says he wasn’t aware that John Weissenberger had even applied for the job, and notes that the regulator operates at arm’s length from the United Conservative government.

He also says Weissenberger has a doctorate in geology and experience in the energy business.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Weissenberger announced on social media earlier this month that he is the regulator’s new vice president in charge of science and innovation.

The regulator did not announce the appointment, but it became known through a report by CBC News.

NDP environment critic Marlin Schmidt says the appointment is not only patronage but sends a negative message, given Weissenberger’s previous published skepticism of climate change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press