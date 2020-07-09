NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

Progress continues on building temporary access road for Old Fort

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Progress continues on building temporary access road for Old Fort

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Progress continues on building a temporary access road for residents of Old Fort. In an...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Hudson’s Hope water supply switch planned for fall

The District of Hudson’s Hope will switch its water supply to two new groundwater wells this fall.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC sees 20 new cases of COVID-19, 2,667 cases since recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – 20 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,028,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Progress continues on building a temporary access road for residents of Old Fort.

In an update, on Thursday, the Peace River Regional District says the Ministry of Transportation is building an access road.

The District says the road is expected to be open by the weekend but the opening is dependent on weather conditions, with hopes that the landslide will not continue to move.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Once the road is open, traffic control will be in place 24/7.

The Emergency Water Taxi Service continues to operate for residents who need it, while the community remains on an emergency footing.

It is to note that a boil water advisory still remains in effect.

Further updates can be found on the Regional District’s website.

Previous articleHudson’s Hope water supply switch planned for fall

More Articles Like This

Hudson’s Hope water supply switch planned for fall

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The District of Hudson’s Hope will switch its water supply to two new groundwater wells this fall. The changes...
Read more

BC sees 20 new cases of COVID-19, 2,667 cases since recovered

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 20 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,028, as announced on Thursday. According to...
Read more

Dawson Creek RCMP arrest suspect for using counterfeit currency

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP have arrested a suspect involved in the passing of counterfeit currency. According to RCMP, they were informed that...
Read more

City sees outstanding balance of $17 million in unpaid property taxes

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is seeing an outstanding balance of $17 million in unpaid property taxes for...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv