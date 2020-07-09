Progress continues on building temporary access road for Old Fort

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Progress continues on building a temporary access road for residents of Old Fort.

In an update, on Thursday, the Peace River Regional District says the Ministry of Transportation is building an access road.

The District says the road is expected to be open by the weekend but the opening is dependent on weather conditions, with hopes that the landslide will not continue to move.

Once the road is open, traffic control will be in place 24/7.

The Emergency Water Taxi Service continues to operate for residents who need it, while the community remains on an emergency footing.

It is to note that a boil water advisory still remains in effect.

Further updates can be found on the Regional District’s website.