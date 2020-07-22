NewsRegional

Province bolsters COVID-19 support for local governments, transit

By Scott Brooks
B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C./Photo: Voyager, Wikipedia Creative Commons

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced it is earmarking up to $1 billion of additional spending targeted to address COVID-19 impacts and restart plans of local governments and public transit services.

According to the Government, this additional spending is conditional on matching federal contributions under a 50/50 cost-sharing criteria.

Premier John Horgan says it will help address some of the revenue shortfalls created by COVID-19 and help ensure that important local government and transit services remain available throughout B.C.’s Restart Plan.

Finance Minister Carole James says the Federal Government’s commitment will support B.C.’s ongoing efforts to restart the economy and to make it resilient throughout future waves of the virus.

“The latest commitment by the Federal Government will help support B.C.’s ongoing efforts to restart the provincial economy and make it more resilient to possible future waves of the virus.”

The $1 billion is from the Federal Government’s $19-billion Safe Restart program.

