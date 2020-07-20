Province implements regulations for Vaping Action Plan

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has announced it is bringing into force regulations to fully implement the Province’s vaping action plan, which was announced in November 2019.

According to the Government, the regulations restrict the content, flavour, packaging, advertising and sale of vapour products in British Columbia.

Health Minister, Adrian Dix, says these new regulations were based on feedback from youth across the B.C. who felt vaping companies were targeting them with a product that poses real and serious health and addiction risks.

Dix adds that these regulations will help to keep vaping products out of the hands of youth.

“We heard from young people across the province that vaping companies are targeting them with a product that poses real and serious health and addiction risks. That’s why we are bringing in regulations to keep vapour products away from developing lungs and to prevent nicotine addiction. We know youth are eager to get involved in this action, and I’ve seen promising work through early youth engagement to help influence their peers and stop this dangerous trend of addiction.”

The action plan required the Province to implement an increased sales tax, which was implemented on January 1, 2020.

More information on the new regulations can be found on the Province’s website.