Province invests an additional $4.4 million in health education and training for post-secondary students

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced it is providing more than $4.4 million in additional funding for health education and training for post-secondary students in British Columbia.

According to the Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, Melanie Mark, the funding will be distributed to eight public post-secondary institutions throughout B.C. to help fast-track training for medical students to provide critically important care to COVID-19 patients.

Mark says this funding is an addition to the annual funding of more than $125 million being invested in health education across the province.

“This is an addition to the steady annual funding of more than $125 million our Government invests in health education across B.C.”

Programs include training for health-care assistants, anesthesia assistants, mental health and community support workers and programs for nurses.