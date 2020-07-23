HealthNewsRegional

Province invests an additional $4.4 million in health education and training for post-secondary students

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C. Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, Melanie Mark

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province to increase “dooring” fines to help better protect cyclists

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is announcing that it will be introducing an increase in fines for "dooring",...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province invests an additional $4.4 million in health education and training for post-secondary students

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it is providing more than $4.4 million in additional funding for health...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Council looking to ask CN to stop whistle blowing at public grade crossings, following noise complaints

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Recently, the City of Fort St. John has been receiving many complaints, from residents,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced it is providing more than $4.4 million in additional funding for health education and training for post-secondary students in British Columbia.

According to the Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, Melanie Mark, the funding will be distributed to eight public post-secondary institutions throughout B.C. to help fast-track training for medical students to provide critically important care to COVID-19 patients.

Mark says this funding is an addition to the annual funding of more than $125 million being invested in health education across the province.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“This is an addition to the steady annual funding of more than $125 million our Government invests in health education across B.C.”

Programs include training for health-care assistants, anesthesia assistants, mental health and community support workers and programs for nurses.

Previous articleCouncil looking to ask CN to stop whistle blowing at public grade crossings, following noise complaints
Next articleProvince to increase “dooring” fines to help better protect cyclists

More Articles Like This

Province to increase “dooring” fines to help better protect cyclists

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is announcing that it will be introducing an increase in fines for "dooring", as a way to better...
Read more

Council looking to ask CN to stop whistle blowing at public grade crossings, following noise complaints

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Recently, the City of Fort St. John has been receiving many complaints, from residents, about the high volume of...
Read more

10 workers in self-isolation at Site C, total of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at one

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The total number of workers in self-isolation, at Site C, is down to 10 when compared to 13 on...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit seize drugs and weapon after search warrants

News Laura Briggs - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - Two males and one youth have been arrested in relation to seized drugs and weapons following a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv