Province marks a milestone in Childcare BC Plan

NANAIMO, B.C. – The province has marked a new milestone in their Childcare BC plan, and now thousands of families in 34 B.C. communities will have access to quality, licensed child care.

In March 2020, the Province announced a milestone of more than 13,000 new licensed spaces for child care as well as an additional 3,160 new licensed child care spaces.

“Despite the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought, our goal to create new child care spaces throughout the province continues to gain momentum,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care. “We’ve been able to fund nearly 16,800 new spaces in the past two years, helping to fulfill our promise of better, more affordable child care options for children and families throughout B.C.”

Child care spaces within the Peace Region that will be benefiting from the Childcare BC Plan are Little Dandelions Childcare in Fort St. John, which created 37 new spaces and the Doig River Childcare Facility, which created 39 spaces.

More information can be found on the Government of B.C. website.