NewsRegional

Province marks a milestone in Childcare BC Plan

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit seize drugs and weapon after search warrants

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - Two males and one youth have been arrested in relation to seized...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health Region sees increase in total confirmed cases of COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Northern Health Region's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 77, up from 69, as...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Province marks a milestone in Childcare BC Plan

NANAIMO, B.C. - The province has marked a new milestone in their Childcare BC plan, and now...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

NANAIMO, B.C. – The province has marked a new milestone in their Childcare BC plan, and now thousands of families in 34 B.C. communities will have access to quality, licensed child care.

In March 2020, the Province announced a milestone of more than 13,000 new licensed spaces for child care as well as an additional 3,160 new licensed child care spaces.

“Despite the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought, our goal to create new child care spaces throughout the province continues to gain momentum,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care. “We’ve been able to fund nearly 16,800 new spaces in the past two years, helping to fulfill our promise of better, more affordable child care options for children and families throughout B.C.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Child care spaces within the Peace Region that will be benefiting from the Childcare BC Plan are Little Dandelions Childcare in Fort St. John, which created 37 new spaces and the Doig River Childcare Facility, which created 39 spaces.

More information can be found on the Government of B.C. website.

Previous articleCity of Dawson Creek to receive the 2020 Community Leadership Award
Next articleTrican Well Service says CEO stepping down, chairman named as replacement

More Articles Like This

Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit seize drugs and weapon after search warrants

News Laura Briggs - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - Two males and one youth have been arrested in relation to seized drugs and weapons following a...
Read more

Northern Health Region sees increase in total confirmed cases of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Northern Health Region's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 77, up from 69, as announced on Thursday. As for across...
Read more

City of Dawson Creek to receive the 2020 Community Leadership Award

News Laura Briggs - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The North Central Local Government Association's (NCLGA) Annual General Meeting recently took place. During this...
Read more

Horgan congratulates BC on progress made during COVID-19, but says more effort needs to continue

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan is congratulating British Columbians on the efforts that have been made to bend the COVID-19 curve. While most of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv