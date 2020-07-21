Province provides funding to better support Search and Rescue groups, asking residents to do their part

VICTORIA, B.C. – As part of the Province’s commitment to supporting search and rescue groups, the Government of B.C. is releasing approximately $10 million in funding.

According to the Province, the Government is building on that commitment through Budget 2020 by providing a long-awaited, annual funding contribution of $6 million to begin in 2022-23, which will help support the work of B.C.’s 2,500 ground search and rescue volunteers.

In addition to providing financial support to search and rescue, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, is asking for the public’s help in supporting the volunteers by asking them to avoid risks when visiting the great outdoors to help keep everyone safe.

“B.C.’s ground search and rescue groups have been calling for long-term, sustainable funding, and we’ve worked with them to meet this need. But funding is only one way to show our support. Search and rescue volunteers take a risk every time they go out to rescue someone, and that risk is heightened due to COVID-19. I’m calling on all British Columbians to be safe and to make sure your family, friends and neighbours are being safe, so we can reduce the risks for everyone.”

Since January, ground search and rescue volunteers have responded to more than 700 calls throughout the province.