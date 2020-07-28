Province provides more support for BC’s northern region to combat racism

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province has announced that it will be providing more support in combating racism in Northern B.C. communities.

According to the Government, the support to combat racism will include nine new organizations offering Resilience B.C. services in B.C.’s northern region.

The Minister of Citizens’ Services, Anne Kang, says there is no place for hate or racism within the province and that well all must work together in order to put an end to it.

“There is no place for racism and hate in British Columbia. To fight racism and hate crimes, we must work together in a co-ordinated way in communities in every corner of the province.”

In the Peace Region, one organization selected to provide support through Resilience B.C. services is the Dawson Creek Literacy Society.

Resilience BC, launched in November 2019, is a provincewide anti-racism network delivered through a hub-and-spokes model.

More information can be found on the Province’s website.