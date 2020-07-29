NewsRegional

Province provides support to help farmers maintain farm status

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19, two more recoveries

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services reported Wednesday, one new active case of COVID-19 in the City of...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northwest area of Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region has now increased...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province provides support to help farmers maintain farm status

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced it is waiving minimum income requirements for existing B.C....
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia has announced it is waiving minimum income requirements for existing B.C. farm operations.

According to the Province, waiving the minimum income requirements will allow farmers to maintain their current property tax farm status for 2021.

Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, says this change is just one of the ways of supporting farmers during these challenging times.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Our government is committed to helping farmers farm, and we are working to create a strong and resilient food system. It’s been a difficult year for many people, and this change is just one more example of how we are recognizing the challenges and supporting farmers.”

According to Popham, without this action, a number of properties would have been in jeopardy of losing farm status for the 2021 tax year, significantly increasing the property tax burden on those farmers and farm families.

This approach aligns with the Province’s COVID-19 Action Plan to support businesses through the pandemic.

Further agricultural support information can be found on the Province’s website.

Previous articleTotal writes off $9.3B in oilsands assets, cancels Canadian oil lobby membership
Next articleMore COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northwest area of Northern Health Region

More Articles Like This

Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19, two more recoveries

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services reported Wednesday, one new active case of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie. While there has been...
Read more

More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northwest area of Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region has now increased to 86, up from 80,...
Read more

Total writes off $9.3B in oilsands assets, cancels Canadian oil lobby membership

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — French energy giant Total says it is writing off $9.3-billion (US$7 billion) worth of oilsands assets in Alberta and cancelling its membership in...
Read more

Microtel Inn and Suites donates $2,000 to FSJ Hospital Foundation

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received an additional donation towards the 'Greatest Needs Fund'. Microtel Inn and Suites...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv