Province provides support to help farmers maintain farm status

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia has announced it is waiving minimum income requirements for existing B.C. farm operations.

According to the Province, waiving the minimum income requirements will allow farmers to maintain their current property tax farm status for 2021.

Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, says this change is just one of the ways of supporting farmers during these challenging times.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Our government is committed to helping farmers farm, and we are working to create a strong and resilient food system. It’s been a difficult year for many people, and this change is just one more example of how we are recognizing the challenges and supporting farmers.”

According to Popham, without this action, a number of properties would have been in jeopardy of losing farm status for the 2021 tax year, significantly increasing the property tax burden on those farmers and farm families.

This approach aligns with the Province’s COVID-19 Action Plan to support businesses through the pandemic.

Further agricultural support information can be found on the Province’s website.