Province releases back-to-school plan for 2020-21 School Year

VICTORIA, B.C. – B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming has announced there will be a full return to school in September for those from Kindergarten to Grade 7, while students in Grades 8 to 12 will be in class two days a week.

According to Fleming, a committee will remain in place to finalize some health and safety rules before the start of school in September.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the goal has always been to get kids back into the classroom as quickly as possible in a safe manner.

“When we suspended in-class teaching, the very first thing we discussed was the need to get children back into those important learning environments, as soon as we could safely.”

The Province is investing an additional $45.6 million to support the plan which includes funding for cleaning and remote learning.