Province releases COVID-19 Safety Guidelines for post-secondary institutions

By Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government, through recommendations from the Provincial Health Officer, has released COVID-19 Safety Guidelines for post-secondary institutions.

According to Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, the guidelines will provide a minimum standard for both public and private institutions as they develop their own COVID-19 safety plans.

“They provide a minimum standard for both public and private institutions as they develop their own COVID-19 safety plans. They will include detailed policies, guidelines and procedures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in their campus communities.”

The guidelines will also provide general guidance on various safety measures and supports such as physical distancing and access to mental health services.

“They also include general guidance on everything from physical distancing, cleaning and hygiene practices, in-person and online course protocols, mental-health supports, student housing, campus pubs, child care and research.”

From the guidelines, each post-secondary institution will develop its own COVID-19 operation safety plan for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Province says the protocols within the guidelines will be periodically updated, as necessary, to align with evolving guidance from the Provincial Health Officer.

Further information can be found on the Province’s website.

