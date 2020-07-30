Province to have 100% electric vehicle sales by 2040

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has put regulations in place outlining how B.C. will begin to reduce its pollution and make the switch to 100 percent electric-vehicle sales by 2040.

According to the Government, these regulations will follow the Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEV) Act that was passed last year and works to fulfill the CleanBC commitment to implement a ZEV standard.

The ZEV Act was passed in 2019 and requires that automakers meet increasing annual levels of Electric Vehicle sales, reaching 10 percent of new light-duty sales by 2025, 30 percent by 2030, and 100 percent by 2040.

Along with reaching these sales, the regulation set phased-in annual targets and other compliance requirements to help ensure automakers increase the number and type of Electric Vehicles that they sell in the province to meet consumer demands.

Electric Vehicle sales made up around 9 percent of light-duty vehicle sales in 2019 as well as the first half of 2020. Budget 2020 invested an additional 20 million in point-of-purchase rebates to help make Electric Vehicles more affordable, in turn assisting British Columbians to choose cleaner transportation options and save on fuel costs.

CleanBC’s pathway to a more prosperous, balanced, and sustainable future was developed in collaboration with the B.C. Green Party caucus and Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay Gordon Head. CleanBC supports the commitment in the Confidence and Supply Agreement to implement climate action to meet B.C.’s emission targets.