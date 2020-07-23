NewsRegional

Province to increase “dooring” fines to help better protect cyclists

By Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government is announcing that it will be introducing an increase in fines for “dooring”, as a way to better protect cyclists.

According to Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, starting September 21, anyone opening the door of a parked car when it is not reasonably safe to do so will face a fine of $368. This fine is up from the previous $81.

Trevena says dooring is a common safety issue for cyclists in communities around the province.

In 2019, 10 percent of people who commuted to work in the province used active transportation, such as a bicycle.

The higher fine, along with a public education and awareness campaign, will help raise the profile of cyclists. It will also help improve cyclists’ safety by making drivers more aware of their actions.

