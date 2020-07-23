Province to increase “dooring” fines to help better protect cyclists

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government is announcing that it will be introducing an increase in fines for “dooring”, as a way to better protect cyclists.
According to Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, starting September 21, anyone opening the door of a parked car when it is not reasonably safe to do so will face a fine of $368. This fine is up from the previous $81.
Trevena says dooring is a common safety issue for cyclists in communities around the province.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
In 2019, 10 percent of people who commuted to work in the province used active transportation, such as a bicycle.
The higher fine, along with a public education and awareness campaign, will help raise the profile of cyclists. It will also help improve cyclists’ safety by making drivers more aware of their actions.