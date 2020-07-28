Province to provide $1.5 million to help local sports organizations

VICTORIA, B.C. – Thanks to increased support from the Province, children, families, and athletes will be able to see their local sports programs.

The Province has more than 4,100 local sports organizations, and the COVID-19 pandemic has led to many of these organizations facing financial difficulties due to the loss of registration fees, event revenues, and sponsorships.

The Province is now providing $1.5 million to help these local organizations with fixed costs during the pandemic.

Without the support of local organizations that allows them to stay established in their communities, people would have little access to sports, which could take up to two years to rebuild.

Rural and remote communities, as well as underrepresented populations like Indigenous peoples, girls and women, low-income individuals, persons with disabilities, and newcomers, are affected by a reduction in physical activity opportunities as a result of the pandemic.

Not only is the Province putting money into sports, but Canadian Heritage is also investing $3.4 million in the sports organizations in B.C. This funding is part of the $72 million COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund for Cultural, Heritage and Sport Organizations.